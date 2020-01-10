Services
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maranatha Baptist Church,
2300 N. Waverly Rd
Lansing, MI
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Maranatha Baptist Church,
2300 N. Waverly Rd.
Lansing, MI
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhea Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhea J. Sullivan


1928 - 2020
Rhea J. Sullivan Obituary
Rhea J. Sullivan

Grand Ledge - Age 91, our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother went home to her Lord on January 9, 2020. Born November 28, 1928 in Westmont, IL. Rhea taught kindergarten for 30 years in the same classroom in the VanDyke Public Schools. She was a faithful member of Maranatha Baptist Church, and loved praying for family and friends. She was a accomplished in china painting, water color painting, and needle work and making quilts for her family. Surviving are her 2 daughters, Barbara J. Rhyne, and Jenet R. (Thomas G.) Cambron; 5 grandchildren, Jayne (Craig) Hatcher, Lara (Abdoulaye) Diallo, Rebecca Cambron, Timothy Cambron, and Christina Cambron; 5 great-grandchildren, Calvyn, Carolyn, & James Hatcher and Nene-Belle and Alpha Diallo; 2 sisters, Helen VanderMey, and Charlotte Vega; brother, William (Lois) Sponhauer; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Rhea was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James E. Sullivan; parents, Elbert & Laura Sponhauer. A gathering is from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Jan. 17, at church with the Memorial Service 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 18, 2020, in the Maranatha Baptist Church, 2300 N. Waverly Rd., Lansing, MI with Pastor Glen M. Ray, Jr. officiating. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -