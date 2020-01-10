|
|
Rhea J. Sullivan
Grand Ledge - Age 91, our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother went home to her Lord on January 9, 2020. Born November 28, 1928 in Westmont, IL. Rhea taught kindergarten for 30 years in the same classroom in the VanDyke Public Schools. She was a faithful member of Maranatha Baptist Church, and loved praying for family and friends. She was a accomplished in china painting, water color painting, and needle work and making quilts for her family. Surviving are her 2 daughters, Barbara J. Rhyne, and Jenet R. (Thomas G.) Cambron; 5 grandchildren, Jayne (Craig) Hatcher, Lara (Abdoulaye) Diallo, Rebecca Cambron, Timothy Cambron, and Christina Cambron; 5 great-grandchildren, Calvyn, Carolyn, & James Hatcher and Nene-Belle and Alpha Diallo; 2 sisters, Helen VanderMey, and Charlotte Vega; brother, William (Lois) Sponhauer; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Rhea was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James E. Sullivan; parents, Elbert & Laura Sponhauer. A gathering is from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Jan. 17, at church with the Memorial Service 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 18, 2020, in the Maranatha Baptist Church, 2300 N. Waverly Rd., Lansing, MI with Pastor Glen M. Ray, Jr. officiating. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020