Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Inc.
203 E. First North Street
Laingsburg, MI 48848
(517) 651-5415
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Inc.
203 E. First North Street
Laingsburg, MI 48848
Rhonda Klumpp


1962 - 2019
Rhonda Klumpp Obituary
Rhonda Klumpp

Laingsburg - Rhonda M. Klumpp age 57 of Laingsburg passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Sparrow Hospital. A memorial service will be held at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Laingsburg Chapel on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Pastor Ray Strawser will be officiating.

Rhonda was born on April 4, 1962 in Lansing, a daughter of Carol and Georgene (Wilson) Lee. On February 14, 1987 she married Greg Klumpp. She enjoyed riding horses, gardening and animals.

Rhonda is survived by her husband, Greg Klumpp; children, Jessica (Charlie) Halbert, Alexa Klumpp, Briana Klumpp and Ethan Klumpp; her parents, Carol and Georgene Lee; brother, Dan (Linda) Lee and sister, Debbie (Nick) Trails.

Memorial contributions in Rhonda's name are suggested to A.S.P.C.A. to help animals in need. Online condolences may be sent at www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 12, 2019
