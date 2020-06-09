Richard A. Cole
Williamston - Richard A. Cole, age 80, lifetime resident of Williamston, died under the loving care of his family on June 9, 2020.
He was born on October 9, 1939 in Williamston MI to Fred and Margaret (Gorsline) Cole. Dick earned his Eagle Scout Award and carried the scouting attributes of being trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent throughout all of his life. Richard was a graduate of Williamston High School in 1957 and was proud of the Williamston school heritage before and after him. He was the fourth of seven continuous generations to attend the Williamston Schools. It was at Williamston High School where he fell in love as a sophomore with Barbara Booker. Dick attended Central Michigan University and then graduated from the Wisconsin Institute of Mortuary Science in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1960. He then married his high school sweetheart, Barb, on July 29, 1961 and together they embarked on careers in the funeral profession, he as a director, and she as a funeral director's wife. They spent two years in Iron River before returning to Williamston. While balancing those roles of director and director's wife, they were blessed with two daughters, Pam in 1962 and Robin in 1964. They shared the title of "Daddy's Girls" all their lives. Dick served the Williamston community as a funeral director at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home in Williamston for over thirty-eight years. He compassionately met with and cared for hundreds of families during some of their darkest days. Dick retired from the funeral home in 2000. He was an integral part of the Williamston community and was a charter member of the Williamston Lions Club and was awarded the Lions Club Citizen of the Year. He and Barb were members of the Family Life Church. As much as Dick enjoyed being a husband, father, and funeral professional, they paled in comparison of the love he had when he was promoted to PAPA. His happiest times were watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren participate in sporting and other activities. He was the cool grandfather that all the teammates called "Papa Cole" and he and Barb supported all of their efforts travelling around to watch.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 59 years - Barbara Cole; their daughters and sons-in-law - Pam and Ron VanSickler and Robin and Dana Monette; grandchildren - Brad (Jennifer) VanSickler, Ryan (Ashlei) VanSickler, Lauren (Tyler) Bengel, Cassie (Nicholas) Cook, Natalie (Adam Stebbins) Monette, Jayme (Chris) Armour, and Dylan (Mariah McCoy) Monette; great-grandchildren - Hunter, Nolan, Haiden, Blakely, Delaney, Wyatt, Jace, Izzabella, Audrey, Rhett, Sophie, and Addie; brother - Jim (Camilla) Cole; brother-in-law Phil (Martha) Purdy; and so many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Barbara Purdy.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11am at Family Life Wesleyan Church, 3720 Rowley Rd in Williamston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.grwilliamston.com.
Published in Williamston Enterprise from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.