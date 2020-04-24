Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Gleason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard A. "Rick" Gleason


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard A. "Rick" Gleason Obituary
Richard A. "Rick" Gleason

Lansing - Born September 2, 1952, in Lansing, Michigan, son of the late Richard A. Gleason, Sr. and Hedy Gleason, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the age of 67.

Rick was a 1970 graduate of Lansing Everett High School and a graduate of L.C.C. and the Mid-Michigan Police Academy. He served in the U.S. Army and reserves, retiring with rank of Sergeant. He retired from the Lansing Police Department following a distinguished career serving as a patrolman, dive team member, and as a detective, retiring as Sergeant. He will be dearly missed by his L.P.D. family and the guys of "The Wednesday Morning Line-Up." Rick enjoyed D.I.Y. projects and building.

Surviving are his son, Nicholas (Lydia) Gleason of Spokane, WA; sister, Sandra (Sanford) Ames of Dimondale; nephew, Walter M. "Monty" Byington of Cadillac; niece, Carrie L. (Juliano) Byington-Oei of Chicago, IL; along with special friends, Byron "Barry" and Sue Jubeck.

A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions, in memory of Rick, may be made to Lansing Police Explorer Post #911 c/o the Lansing Police Department; the 100 Club of Greater Lansing; or the Old Newsboys of Greater Lansing. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -