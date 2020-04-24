|
|
Richard A. "Rick" Gleason
Lansing - Born September 2, 1952, in Lansing, Michigan, son of the late Richard A. Gleason, Sr. and Hedy Gleason, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the age of 67.
Rick was a 1970 graduate of Lansing Everett High School and a graduate of L.C.C. and the Mid-Michigan Police Academy. He served in the U.S. Army and reserves, retiring with rank of Sergeant. He retired from the Lansing Police Department following a distinguished career serving as a patrolman, dive team member, and as a detective, retiring as Sergeant. He will be dearly missed by his L.P.D. family and the guys of "The Wednesday Morning Line-Up." Rick enjoyed D.I.Y. projects and building.
Surviving are his son, Nicholas (Lydia) Gleason of Spokane, WA; sister, Sandra (Sanford) Ames of Dimondale; nephew, Walter M. "Monty" Byington of Cadillac; niece, Carrie L. (Juliano) Byington-Oei of Chicago, IL; along with special friends, Byron "Barry" and Sue Jubeck.
A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Rick, may be made to Lansing Police Explorer Post #911 c/o the Lansing Police Department; the 100 Club of Greater Lansing; or the Old Newsboys of Greater Lansing. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020