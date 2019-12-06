|
Richard "Rich" Baldwin, EdD
Haslett - Richard "Rich" Baldwin, EdD, of Haslett died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 after a battle with cancer. He was 78.
Rich was born Oct. 9, 1941, in Kalamazoo, MI. The son of Louis S. Baldwin and Margaret M. McMillan, he grew up in Grand Haven with his sister, Gayle.
Rich married Carol "Patty" Moylan in 1971. He loved her endlessly. She often hid chocolate chips from his sweet tooth, and he called her "Greatest." When he was moved to hospice, Rich wanted a specific pillow moved to his new room. The pillow read, "Happiness is being married to your best friend." The two always embodied that. Known as "Nana" to their eight grandchildren, Patty had been his rock and the true love of his life.
Diagnosed with severe hearing loss at age two, Rich took an interest in special education, especially education for the deaf. He studied and taught in Texas and Kansas, earning a doctorate and becoming a contemporary voice in his field. Rich ultimately became the Director of Special Education Services for the State of Michigan until 1997.
After retiring from state government, Rich started a second career in publishing. He founded Buttonwood Press and published over 25 of his own mystery novels and other works. Other authors, including Hannah Hoffmeister, Mary Morgan, and Ed Kaiser have seen their works published under his care. His 22 "Michigan mysteries," told about delightful detective Lou Searing, were loved and cherished by thousands of people in Michigan at craft shows, libraries and community events. He loved hearing from readers, especially those who awaited each year's new mystery.
Rich had so many hobbies — he wrote prolifically and often; made rosaries; traveled with Patty; watched MSU basketball; designed comics; and more throughout the years. He was a member of Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus, and a parishioner at St. Mary Catholic Church in Williamston.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patty; one son, Scott Baldwin (Patti) of Grand Rapids; one daughter, Amanda Hoffmeister (Joe) of St. Louis, Missouri; and eight grandchildren: Ben, Nick, Jack and Wes Baldwin, and Hannah, Tom, Louis and Norah Hoffmeister. Rich made an effort to have a special connection with everyone in his family, especially his grandchildren. His sister, Gayle Brink, preceded him in death in October, 2018.
In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated. Please consider Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan, Mother Teresa House in Lansing, or St. Mary Catholic Church in Williamston.
Visitation will be at 9:30 am Dec. 14 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 157 High Street, Williamston, MI 48895. A Mass will be held at 11:00 am with a luncheon to follow.
Share memories at www.grwilliamston.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019