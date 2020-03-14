Services
Richard Brooks "Dick" "Doc" Randall


1938 - 2020
Lansing - Age 81, our loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away March 13, 2020. Born November 20, 1938 in Lansing, MI. Richard was the owner and operator for many years of Randall's Downtown Shell and Randall's Shell. He enjoyed gardening and coin collecting. Surviving are his 4 sons, Robert (Chris) Randall, William 'Scott" (Valerie) Randall, Richard Randall, and David (Nina) Randall; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon "Sherry" Vernon; brother, Craig (Rainy) Randall; and many other family members and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Brooks and Joyce, and brother, Robert. Private services will be held at a later date. Contributions in memory of Richard may be made to the City Rescue Mission of Lansing. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 22, 2020
