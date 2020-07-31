Richard C. "Dick" CarltonLansing - Age 88, passed away July 29, 2020. He was born February 12, 1932, in Lansing, to Delores and Hubert Carlton. Richard graduated from J.W. Sexton High School in 1950, and attended MSU. He retired in 1987 from the U.S. Postal Service after 35 years of employment. Richard was an active member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. He enjoyed bowhunting, golf, and sitting on his front porch.Surviving are: his wife of 43 years, Ruth Carlton; children, Richard (Janet) Carlton, Tad (Cheryl) Carlton, Robyn (Lewis) Flanders-Withey, Gary (Kim) Snellenberger, Rick Snellenberger, and Jo (Charlie) Snellenberger; brother, Michael (Penny) McDonald; and many grand and great-grandchildren.Preceded in death by: his parents; son, Guy; brother, Bob; and sister, Jeannine Beard.Richard's family will receive friends at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel, on Wednesday, August 5th, from 6-8 p.m. Private interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 501 W. Saginaw Street, Lansing, MI 48933, in memory of Richard Carlton.