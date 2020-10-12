Richard C. "Dick" JohnsonLansing - Age 94, was surrounded by family when he passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020.He was born to Henry C. and Louise Staub Johnson in Newberry, Michigan, on April 11, 1925. As the youngest child of six children, Richard was an avid reader, enjoyed playing cards and had a passion for fishing. Richard was a WWII Veteran of the Navy having served from 1943 - 1946.He was a graduate of MSU, and taught business at Everett High School, in Lansing, until retirement in 1987. Richard was a lifelong, active member of Christ Community Church, in Lansing, where he served in many roles and was devoted to his faith.He is survived by his children, Jolaine Johnson, Leslie Johnson, Christine (Ronald) Nakfoor and David (Loree) Johnson. He is also survived by his second wife, Mary's children: J. Wesley (Peg) Babian, David (Betty) Babian, Charles Babian and Rebecca (Pete) Murthum; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 31 years, Jean Marie Palmer; second wife of 33 years, Mary F. Babian; as well as brothers Fred, Albert, and Harry, and sisters Grace and Carrie.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 12:30 P.M., at the Christ Community Church of Lansing, located at 227 N. Capitol Ave., Lansing, MI 48933. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lansing in memory of Richard C. Johnson. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.