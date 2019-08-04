|
Richard Carl Steele
Wausau, WI - Richard "Dick" Carl Steele, 97, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019 in Wausau. He was born on October 10, 1921 in Lansing, the son of the late Verne and Ruth (Baumbauer) Steele. Dick served as a 1st LT. in the Army in WWII as a B-17 pilot. He married the love of his life, Mary Anna (Swift) on September 25, 1946, in Lansing. They enjoyed 65 wonderful years together before she preceded him in death in 2011. Dick worked for 42 years at Oldsmobile as a styling/design engineer, and he was a member of the Lansing Masonic Lodge.
He was also preceded in death by his son, Larry Steele; three brothers, Verne Steele, Robert Steele, and John Steele. He is survived by his older sister Jeanette Cooley (101) of Roanoke, VA; son James Steele of Vicksburg, MI; daughter Laurie (Scott) Wilson of Vicksburg, MI, son Edward (Ann) Steele of Wausau, WI; four grandchildren, Amy Steele, Michael (Lisa) Steele, Aaron (Angela) Wilson, and Adam Wilson; and five great grandchildren, Julia Steele, Alana Steele, Trent Steele, Alison Wilson and Andrew Wilson.
Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family, and online condolences may be shared at www.HonorOne.com. A private inurnment will be held at a later date at DeepDale Memorial Gardens in Lansing. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight www.neverforgottenhonorflight.org or to the www.wounded warriorproject.org.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 4, 2019