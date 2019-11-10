Services
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Delta Chapel - Lansing
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
517-323-7890
For more information about
Richard Stortz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Delta Chapel - Lansing
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Delta Chapel - Lansing
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Stortz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Charles Stortz


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Charles Stortz Obituary
Richard Charles Stortz

Lansing, MI - Age 90, passed away, Friday, November 8, 2019. Richard was born, August 21, 1929, in Lansing, MI the son of Ruben and Edna (Saunders) Stortz. A Lansing resident all of his life, Richard was an electrician for many years working at various company's but ending his career with Michigan Packaging in Eaton Rapids. He also enjoyed being an amateur radio operator throughout his life. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruth in 2016 and 2 siblings. Richard is survived by his loving daughters, Linda (Steven) Holton and Holly Stortz; 2 grandchildren, Scott and Amanda Holton; 4 great grandchildren, Josephine, Gavin and Charlotte Holton and Emma Gray. A loving, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend will be dearly missed by all that knew him. A Funeral Service will be held, Thursday, November 14, 2019, 1:00 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Delta Chapel with Chaplain Steve Ezop officiating. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Garden Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the in memory of Richard. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -