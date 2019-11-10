|
Richard Charles Stortz
Lansing, MI - Age 90, passed away, Friday, November 8, 2019. Richard was born, August 21, 1929, in Lansing, MI the son of Ruben and Edna (Saunders) Stortz. A Lansing resident all of his life, Richard was an electrician for many years working at various company's but ending his career with Michigan Packaging in Eaton Rapids. He also enjoyed being an amateur radio operator throughout his life. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruth in 2016 and 2 siblings. Richard is survived by his loving daughters, Linda (Steven) Holton and Holly Stortz; 2 grandchildren, Scott and Amanda Holton; 4 great grandchildren, Josephine, Gavin and Charlotte Holton and Emma Gray. A loving, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend will be dearly missed by all that knew him. A Funeral Service will be held, Thursday, November 14, 2019, 1:00 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Delta Chapel with Chaplain Steve Ezop officiating. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Garden Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the in memory of Richard. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019