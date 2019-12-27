Services
Richard "Dick" Chase

Richard "Dick" Chase Obituary
Richard "Dick" Chase

Holt - Richard 'Dick' Chase, Ph.D passed peacefully on Saturday, December 21 at the age of 86. He was born in Worcester, MA on February 14, 1933, the youngest of three children.

Dick spent 40 years at MSU as Potato Extension Specialist in the Department of Plant Soil and Microbial Sciences. Dick, a member of Okemos Community Church, is survived by his wife Hazel 'Casey' Chase of 64 years, daughter Jean, son-in-law Tim and two grandaughters, Caroline and Claudia.

A celebration of life service to honor Dick's journey will be held February 17, 2020 at the Kellogg Center in East Lansing from 11:30-2:00. Please RSVP no later than February 1st to Casey Chase at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eversight (eye bank) at www.eversightvision.org or the at .

Online condolences may be expressed at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
