Richard Cowles
Perry - Richard Cowles, 63 of Perry, passed away on Wednesday June 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving
family at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan. Richard was born in Lansing, MI on June 10, 1956, to the
late Robert & Viola (Green) Cowles. Richard graduated from Mason High School in 1975 and
received his degree from Ferris State. On June 18, 1977 he married Bridget Lynn Hass. Richard
worked for Trane Air Conditioning in Lansing as a representative before retiring in 2018. He
enjoyed dirt track racing and was a devoted MSU fan.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Bridget, son Eric & Marissa and grandson Everett
of Stuart, FL, daughter Karianne & Geffrey Gismondi and grandchildren Avery, Addison, and
Grayson of Grand Island, NY, sister Robin Cooper & Tom Meyer, loving sister-in-laws, life long
friend & brother-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents.
Funeral service will be held at the Perry Nazarene Church on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 11:00 with
Pastor Timothy Harmon officiating. The family will receive friends at Watkins Brothers Funeral
Home in Perry on Friday from 6-8 PM. Memorials are suggested to Special Olympics in honor of his
niece, Jenna. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to
www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 21, 2019