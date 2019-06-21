Services
Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Inc. - Perry Chapel
214 S. Main St.
Perry, MI 48872
(517) 625-3177
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Inc. - Perry Chapel
214 S. Main St.
Perry, MI 48872
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Perry Nazarene Church
Perry - Richard Cowles, 63 of Perry, passed away on Wednesday June 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving

family at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan. Richard was born in Lansing, MI on June 10, 1956, to the

late Robert & Viola (Green) Cowles. Richard graduated from Mason High School in 1975 and

received his degree from Ferris State. On June 18, 1977 he married Bridget Lynn Hass. Richard

worked for Trane Air Conditioning in Lansing as a representative before retiring in 2018. He

enjoyed dirt track racing and was a devoted MSU fan.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Bridget, son Eric & Marissa and grandson Everett

of Stuart, FL, daughter Karianne & Geffrey Gismondi and grandchildren Avery, Addison, and

Grayson of Grand Island, NY, sister Robin Cooper & Tom Meyer, loving sister-in-laws, life long

friend & brother-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents.

Funeral service will be held at the Perry Nazarene Church on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 11:00 with

Pastor Timothy Harmon officiating. The family will receive friends at Watkins Brothers Funeral

Home in Perry on Friday from 6-8 PM. Memorials are suggested to Special Olympics in honor of his

niece, Jenna. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to

www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 21, 2019
