|
|
Richard David Andrews
St. Johns - Richard David Andrews age 88 of St. Johns, MI went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 4, 2019 surrounded by family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church St. Johns, MI on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. with a Vigil and Rosary prayed at 7:30 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns.
Richard was born in St. Johns, MI on September 19, 1930 the son of John and Olivia (Wacker) Andrews. He was a graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High School. Richard married Doris M. Thelen on May 29, 1956 in Fowler, MI. He resided most of his life in St. Johns.
Richard worked at General Motors in Lansing for 37 years and also farmed. After retirement, he worked for Pauli Ford driving cars and at A&M Apple Orchard. He loved gardening, farming, his tractors, and the outdoors. Spending time with his family was very important to him. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus for over 50 years; he also was a member of the VFW St. Johns Post 4113.
He is survived by his wife Doris Andrews of St. Johns, MI; 5 daughters: Shirley Clark of Gaines, MI; Linda Cremer of Mason, MI; Karen Wood of St. Johns, MI; Sharon and Kevin Conley of St. Johns, MI; Nancy Andrews of Lansing, MI; 3 sons: Ken and Karen Andrews of DeWitt, MI; Gary and Debra Andrews of Eagle, MI; Don (Kerry Lund) Andrews of Lansing, MI; 22 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters-in-law Norma Andrews of St. Johns, MI; Norene Andrews of Lansing, MI. Richard is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Ronald Andrews, great-granddaughter Allison Andrews and 3 brothers: Clarence Andrews, Lawrence Andrews and Paul Andrews.
Memorials may be made to the St. Joseph Education Trust Fund or St. Vincent dePaul. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 12, 2019