Richard Dennis Geller
Ionia - Richard Geller, formerly of Pewamo passed away April 29, 2020 at the age of 74. He was born August 26, 1945 in St. Johns, the son of Carl Geller and Mary (Riley) Geller. Richard was a retired entrepreneur. He owned and operated Geller's Restaurant and Lounge in the 1980's. Richard loved MSU.
He is survived by his daughter Tiffany (Harold) Reed of Torrance, CA and his granddaughter Katherine Reed; sister Carla Geller; brother Leo (Mary) Geller and extended family. He was predeceased by his brother Patrick and his parents.
Richard will always be remembered for his charismatic personally and many good friends.
Service and Celebration of life will occur at a future time.
Arrangements provided by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes. Visit www.dignitymemorial.com for updates on services information.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 1 to May 3, 2020.