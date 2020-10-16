1/1
Richard E. Bartlett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard E. Bartlett

Mason, MI - Richard E. Bartlett of Mason, age 85, went to meet his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Monday October 12, 2020. During his lifetime, Dick was known to always be kind, gentle and had a tender heart. He demonstrated a great sense of humor. After working for the Lansing State Journal for 43 years. Dick retired to his home on Lake George, in Michigan, where he loved the water and nature for 17 years. Later he returned to Mason to be closer to family. His faith in Christ never faltered and he was a lifelong member of the Mason Nazarene Church.

He is survived by his wife, Delores (Dee) Bartlett of 64 years; daughters, Dana Jo (Dana A.) Davis and Kimberly (Shawn) Lettau; granddaughter, Darci Dee (Shawn) Sorrow; grandson, Tanner Richard Davis; and brother, Robert (Connie) Bartlett of Mason. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hollis and Jean Bartlett.

No funeral services are planned at the present time. His wishes were for a Memorial Service at a later date for family and friends with Pastor Gerhard Weigelt officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church Street/P.O. Box 503, Leslie, MI 49251. 517-878-6600.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leslie Funeral Home
109 North Church St.
Leslie, MI 49251
(517) 878-6600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leslie Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved