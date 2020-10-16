Richard E. BartlettMason, MI - Richard E. Bartlett of Mason, age 85, went to meet his Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Monday October 12, 2020. During his lifetime, Dick was known to always be kind, gentle and had a tender heart. He demonstrated a great sense of humor. After working for the Lansing State Journal for 43 years. Dick retired to his home on Lake George, in Michigan, where he loved the water and nature for 17 years. Later he returned to Mason to be closer to family. His faith in Christ never faltered and he was a lifelong member of the Mason Nazarene Church.He is survived by his wife, Delores (Dee) Bartlett of 64 years; daughters, Dana Jo (Dana A.) Davis and Kimberly (Shawn) Lettau; granddaughter, Darci Dee (Shawn) Sorrow; grandson, Tanner Richard Davis; and brother, Robert (Connie) Bartlett of Mason. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hollis and Jean Bartlett.No funeral services are planned at the present time. His wishes were for a Memorial Service at a later date for family and friends with Pastor Gerhard Weigelt officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church Street/P.O. Box 503, Leslie, MI 49251. 517-878-6600.