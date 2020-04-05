|
Richard E. Beckhorn
Lansing - Our devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather passed away on April 4, 2020 at the age of 76. Richard was born on August 14, 1943 in Lansing and graduated from Lansing Eastern High School in 1961. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Janice, son Randal (Stephanie) Beckhorn, daughter Yvonne (Don) Fronczak and sister Barbara Tremblay . Also surviving to cherish his memory are his 4 grandchildren Sarah and Donald Fronczak and Isabella and Addison Beckhorn and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 1 son Richard Beckhorn, Jr. Richard worked at Fisher Body until he retired in 1991. Richard was an active member of Fisher Body's Broom Brothers and helped raise thousands of dollars for . Richard was an avid Spartan Fan and bled green. He loved to vacation with his family at Burt Lake, Indian River. He loved to play bingo, going to the Casinos and movie theaters to see the latest block buster. His family will always remember him as the most fun loving father, grandpa, brother in-law, and uncle and will miss him dearly. On his way out, he said to tell everyone "Go Green! Go White!" Services will be later when family and friends can gather to celebrate Richard's life. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020