Richard E. Higley
Holt - Richard Edward Higley, 91, of Holt, passed away March 15, 2020. Dick, son of Harold Bernard Higley and Mary (Galati) Higley, was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, November 21, 1928. After living in Grand Rapids and Chicago, Dick attended seminary, intent on becoming a priest. That included time in Montreal, where he picked up some hockey skates and a love for the ice. After realizing the priesthood was not his calling, Dick returned to Lansing, to attend Michigan State University, where he met the love of his life, Marilyn Patricia (Pat) Donovan. Pat and Dick were active Newman Club members, but he admits she had him when he heard her singing solo in the MSU choir.
Dick taught Spanish at Holt High School, earned master's degrees in social work and counseling at MSU, and he and Pat went on to have six children. As an adoption and foster care specialist, he worked for Catholic Family Social Services in Alpena, Essexville, Saginaw, and Muskegon. The family lived in Spring Lake for several years, before returning to Lansing where Dick began working for the Michigan Department of Social Services, where he served as liaison to the legislature. The Detroit News referred to him as Michigan's first "czar of adoption and foster care."
Dick was a man of devout faith. He and Pat joined the Work of Christ Community in Lansing and were longtime members of Immaculate Heart of Mary. He cherished his glass or two of Glenfiddich (for medicinal purposes!) and regular tea and crumpets with friends. Now and then, you could get him to recite snippets of verse or a phrase or two in Greek or Latin. In his later years, he continued charming all he met, and telling friends "I take nourishment quite well for an old man."
Dick will be missed by his brother Harold, children Thomas (Nan), Anne (Eric), David (Gayla), Kathleen (Bruce), James (Robin), and John (Sheri) and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Welcoming him to heaven are his parents, wife Patricia, and infant son Gerard.
Due to current conditions, the family will schedule a memorial and service at some point in the future. Friends may send the family a condolence and find updated service details by visiting www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020