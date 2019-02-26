Services
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
(517) 647-7995
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Portland United Methodist Church
310 E. Bridge St.
Portland, MI
Portland - Richard Eugene Robinson, age 86, of Portland, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was born February 26, 1932 in Orleans, MI, the son of Harold E. and Helen (Decker) Robinson. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during the Korean War. Dick retired from General Motors after 34 years of service. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Betty to Hawaii, Germany, Mexico, and on a Caribbean Cruise. He and his wife were snowbirds in Florida where he ushered for the Tigers Spring Training games for 17 years. Dick also enjoyed bowling and golfing for many years.

Surviving are his children, Susan (Michael) Kelley, Kathy (James) Witherspoon, Michael (Diana) Robinson, and Thomas (Tonya) Robinson; grandchildren, Jason (Rachel) Robinson, Jennifer (Ferris, Jr.) Johnson, Richard Kelly II, Anne (Danny) Holtsclaw, Kaleb (Dawn) Robinson, Cassaundra (Beau Medlar) Pline, Zenaida Forquer, Darian Robinson, Taryn Robinson, John (Melissa) Witherspoon, Patrick Witherspoon, and Jared Witherspoon; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Elaine (Duane) Hanson; in-laws, Vivian (Kenneth) Wheeler and Patsy Buckley. Preceding Dick in death are his parents; wife, Betty; grandson, Desmond Ingraham; great-granddaughter, Sophia Holtsclaw; sister, Marilyn (Lyman) Littley and Gayla Robinson; in-laws, Robert (Judith) Buckley and Marilyn (Ray) Shaw.

The Funeral Service will be officiated by Pastor Letisha Bowman and Pastor Steve Swayze at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Portland United Methodist Church, 310 E. Bridge St., Portland. Interment will follow at Portland Cemetery with Military honors provided by the Portland VFW Post 4090. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 26, 2019
