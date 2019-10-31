|
Richard (Dick) Earl Ferguson
Richard (Dick) Earl Ferguson passed away on October 16, 2019 at the age of 76. He was surrounded by his family, and in the comfort of his own home. Dick was born on December 29, 1942 in Detroit, MI. Dick spent much of his childhood traveling and exploring with his family. He graduated from Handy High School in Bay City, MI and went on to attend college at Saginaw Valley State College and Central Michigan University. He earned degrees in accounting and psychology from SVSC, and a Master's degree in Psychology from CMU. Dick ultimately pursued a career in real estate and brokering. He passed on his passion for and skills in real estate to many members of his family. Dick married the love of his life Judy (Mills) Ferguson on December 31, 1983. Together, Dick and Judy enjoyed spending time with their family. They were especially fond of their many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and always encouraged and supported their academic and athletic activities. His love of family, chocolate cake, good food, and good music continue to live on through his family and friends. Dick was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Evelyn Ferguson, aunt Harriet Burch, and stepdaughter Marian Scharnweber. He is survived by his son Scott (Kathy), their children Logan, Skylar (Desiree), Dustin (Kegaen), and Thyra (Alex); his son Brandon and family; and his daughter Ashley (Pat) Casper, and their children Ainsley and Brady. Dick is also survived by his stepchildren Sara (Mike) Herman, their children Samanthia (Leo) Trumble, Mikhail (Alyssa) Eiseler, Brandon (Kelsey) and Lance (Nikki); Thomas (Pandora) Knoy, their children Dallas (Jenny), Matthew, and Olivia; and the late Marian (Paul) Scharnweber, and their children Jessica (Mohamed) Ahmed, Jacob Maciejewski (Amanda Hoch), Katelyn (Gregory) McEwan, Morgan, and Mallory. Dick is also survived by his great grandchildren Hanna and Michael Brooks; LJ, Amelia, Elle, and Zeke Trumble; Lacie McEwan; and June and Dallas Jr. Knoy. Please join us in celebration of Dick's life and enjoy some of his favorite things on November 10, 2019 from 2:00-5:00p at Robinhill Restaurant in Lansing, MI. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Dick's name to Capital Area Humane Society or Residential Hospice.
