Richard Francis "Dick" Swagart
St. Johns - Richard Francis "Dick" Swagart, 80, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at his home.
Cremation has taken place and a public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, MI.
Richard was born in St. Johns, MI on August 28, 1939, the son of Frank A. and Frances M. (Roat) Swagart. He graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School with the class of 1957. Richard was an engineer for Oldsmobile for over 25 years prior to retiring in 1988.
On December 7, 1990, Richard married Neva Mae Wineland in St. Johns, MI. They celebrated 29 years of marriage prior to his passing.
Richard enjoyed watching Westerns, and reading. He was interested in things about the Upper Peninsula. Most of all, Richard loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
Richard is survived by his wife Neva Swagart of St. Johns; daughter Julie Swagart of OH; son Raymond Swagart of Lansing; and 4 step-children: Kim Huguelet of St. Johns; Mark (Jill) Wineland of St. Johns; Laureen Wineland of St. Johns; and Kristin Milton of Middleton; 10 grandchildren: Scott (Val) Knickerbocker, Jamie (fiancé Chad) Parks, Heidi Parks, Geoff Parks, Alyssa (Jake) VanSickle, Cassidy Milton, Madisson Milton, Gavin Milton, Thomas Wineland, and Jack Wineland; and 4 great grandchildren: Avery, Joseph, Logan, and Weston. He is also survived by 3 siblings: Alan (Nina) Swagart, Gary (Merle) Swagart, and Cheryl (Tom) Moulbray; brother-in-law Bruce Carmon, and many nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Barbara Swagart, sister Linda Carmon, son-in-law Doug Huguelet, and son-in-law Ronald Milton.
In memory of Richard, donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund (www.kidneyfund.org). Online condolence can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020