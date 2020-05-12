Richard Frederick "Rick" Soderberg
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Frederick "Rick" Soderberg

Richard Frederick "Rick" Soderberg passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020, surrounded by a loving family. Rick was 79.

Rick was born to Hubert and Dorothy Soderberg (nee Larson) on February 5, 1941, in Springfield, Illinois. As the family moved with his father's work, Rick graduated from Eastern High School in Lansing, MI. Afterward, he honorably served our country with the U.S. Army working with the Nike Hercules Warhead Support Team in Niagara Falls, NY. It was during this time he met Sue Ann Johansson and they were united in marriage in Tonawanda, NY on February 19, 1966. Together they celebrated 54 years of marriage and their daughter Tracy.

During his working years, Rick was a parts manager in the automotive industry. Rick thoroughly enjoyed spending summers boating on Lake Michigan on his boat Rapsodie. Other hobbies included hunting, fishing, and traveling. These travels included a trip to Alaska and spending winters in Florida. Rick will be fondly remembered for his long stories, his ability to fix almost anything, a curiosity for local history, and talent for cooking.

Rick is forever loved by his wife Sue, daughter Tracy (Jim) Holmes, grandchildren of Jack, Olivia, and Ethan Holmes, brother Randy (Kathy) Soderberg, and a fond uncle to many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Those wishing to make gifts of remembrance are asked to consider the Botanic Garden for the upkeep of the Bluestar Memorial.

Due to current circumstances, a live webcast of Rick's funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. through the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home. Family and friends may watch online at www.rjfh.tv. A public celebration of life will be held later in the summer. Share a memory of Rick at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.

Rick and his family are in the care of the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MAY
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home
305 Sixth Street
Traverse City, MI 49684
(231) 947-6347
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 12, 2020
Uncle Rick... you're in our hearts forever...with love Fred, Rose and the girls
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved