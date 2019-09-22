|
Richard George Clippert
Lake Katrine, NY - Richard G. "Dick" Clippert, 86, of Lake Katrine, NY, passed away on September 2, 2019 in Kingston, NY. Dick was a former resident of Lansing and Jackson, MI, and Fishkill and Highland, NY.
Dick was born November 17, 1932 in Lansing, MI, to Charles and Florence Clippert with his early years culminating in graduation from Lansing Eastern High School in 1950. Dick then served his country honorably becoming a proud U.S. Air Force veteran.
Dick married M Diane Prescott in 1956 and then earned a B.A. in Production Administration from Michigan State University in 1961. He worked for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in Jackson, MI before moving to NY where he worked as a Cost Engineer at IBM for 28 years.
Dick and Diane had four children but eventually divorced. He married Margaret Taliaferro in NY and became stepfather to her four children.
His hobbies included photography, motorcycle riding, tinkering with cars, and online genealogical research.
Dick was a resident of Ten Broeck Commons nursing home in Lake Katrine, NY for 19 years, where he bravely battled multiple sclerosis. He loved to banter with the staff and was a friend and confidant to many of them.
Survivors include children, Scott M. Clippert of Battle Creek, MI, Cheryl A. (Dale) Kruger of Fort Collins, CO; stepchildren Sylvester "Pete" (Robin) Taliaferro of New Paltz, NY, Lisa Petty, Scott Taliaferro, and Todd Taliaferro; and 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren between his children and stepchildren. Also surviving are a beloved niece and several dear nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Clippert; daughter and son, Karen M. Rook and Brian T. Clippert; siblings, L.G. Clippert, Mary E. Burston, and Barbara L. Rairigh; and a special nephew.
Cremation has been conducted. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 27, at 11 am at Gorsline Runciman Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing. Visitation will be one hour prior. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Lansing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 22, 2019