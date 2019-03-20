|
Richard Graham-Yooll
Lansing - Richard Graham-Yooll, 79, passed away on March 10, 2019 at Stoneleigh Residence, Lansing.
Richard had a unique blend of intelligence, compassion and curiosity, which led him to a diverse and well-travelled life, including international insurance, political campaigning, advertising and writing poetry and fiction. Most recently he dedicated himself to co-founding the Art for Charlie Foundation and the Children's Palliative Care Coalition of Michigan. He was also a member of the East Lansing Arts Council.
An Englishman educated at Oxford University, he met his American wife, Penny, in 1967 while working in Thailand. They had three children, Adam, Alison and Abigail, and lived in Jamaica, the Philippines and England before emigrating to the US in 1989. Richard and Penny relocated to East Lansing in 2010.
While Richard will be remembered locally through his work with charities and the arts, he will also be cherished by many around the world who knew him for his wry sense of humor, quick wit, welcoming warmth, breadth of knowledge, and for his profound generosity and wisdom.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 20, 2019