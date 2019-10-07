Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Fireside Grill
6951 Lansing road
Diamondale, MI
Richard H. Francis Jr. 81 years old died Oct 3, 2019 at Burcham Hills rehabilitation center in East Lansing Michigan.
Dick was born Oct 25, 1937 in Philadelphia Pennsylvania, and was preceded in death By his parents Dick Sr. And Betty (Taylor).
He graduated from Bartram High School class of 1955 and served in the Air Force Reserves from 1955 to 1963. On October 8, 1961 he married Camillia D. Parry of Holt, MI and raised 3 children Richard H. Francis III (Beverly), Rachel Francis and Jon (Jody) Francis of Cisco Tx.
Dick worked at MSU for 29 years and retired in 1997 as manager of Food Stores Accounting Dept.
Also surviving are one brother Larry (Liz) Francis of Philadelphia PA, and 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
There will be a Memorial service at the Fireside Grill, 6951 Lansing road, Diamondale, Mi On Sunday Oct 6, 2019 at 11 am.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Oct. 7, 2019
