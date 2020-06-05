Richard J. FerrisLansing - On May 31, 2020, Richard J. Ferris, beloved husband of Sally Ferris of sixty-five years, passed away in St. Pete Beach, Florida, at age 85. He was born in Lansing, MI, on September 18, 1934. A lifelong resident of Lansing, he is survived by not only his wife Sally, but his daughter Susan, and nieces and nephews, Doug Sayler, Bill, Debra, Kim, and Patrick. He was preceded in death by his son Michael Ferris.Dick, as he was known, was a loyal employee of the Lansing State Journal for forty-three years, retiring as Circulation Director. He was a mentor to many LSJ employees during his career. He was not just a boss or supervisor, but was a friend to his colleagues. He was always supportive and giving whether at work or at home. In his retirement years Dick and Sally enjoyed being part-time residents of Lansing during the summer months, while enjoying St. Pete Beach during the winter months.An avid walker and cyclist, Dick enjoyed conversations along his routes, always taking time to interact with and enjoy others. Dick was a true MSU fan and Detroit Tiger fan. Many years he played recreational softball in Lansing. A competitor at heart, he enjoyed Euchre and Cribbage tournaments. And of course when fall came Dick also enjoyed deer hunting trips with his friends.Throughout his years in Lansing, Dick worked on a variety of community projects designed to help those in need. Two of his favorites were the Old Newsboys where he served as past president, and the United Way where he worked with other community leaders.Dick Ferris's giving spirit lives on in his friends of many years: Mark Wise, Barry Schopp, Skip Croley, and Bill Barker. His devoted and loving wife Sally wishes to thank this special group of men for all they did to help and support Dick during his struggle with poor health. She also thanks all the caregivers at The Palms of Pasadena hospital who made Dick comfortable. The love for Dick lives on in the memories of all who have been touched by his life.A private celebration of Dick's life will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Old Newsboys Association of Greater Lansing or the Capital Area United Way. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.