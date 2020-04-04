|
Richard Joseph Cole Sr.
Potterville - It is with a very heavy heart that we have to announce that Richard Joseph Cole Sr. 85 years old of Potterville Mi. Passed away March 29th, 2020 of congestive heart failure.
Richard is predeceased by his adoring wife of 65 years Gloria Jeanne Cole who passed just a couple of months before.
Richard is lovingly remembered by his sons, their spouses Richard J Cole Jr and Dawn Cole, Randy W Cole and Maria Cole, Michael D Cole and Lori Cole, also Kevin L Whitbeck and Linda Whitbeck, also his Grandchildren: Michael A R Cole, Aaron F Cole, Ryan J Cole, Kelly Green, Luke Cole, and 9 Great-grandchildren.
Richard was a good and decent man, a loving husband, father, grandfather/great grandfather and he was a Korean war veteran. Richard will be very fondly remembered by all that knew him.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020