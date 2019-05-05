|
Richard L. Alward
East Lansing - Richard Lloyd Alward, 84, went home to glory Friday, May 3, 2019. He was born August 21, 1934 in Eagle, MI the son of Luther and Lucy (Watson) Alward. Richard started working at Motor Wheel while still in high school. Soon after, he began a 38 year career at General Motors. He enjoyed playing basketball and softball in his younger years but his primary job was being a husband, dad, grandpa and friend. Richard was a very social person and once you met him you were a friend. Anyone that knew Richard knew that they were special to him. His unconditional love was a reflection of the Christ he so adored. Richard is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janet (Densteadt); his children, Dawn (Jack) Brown, Richard J. (Stephanie) Alward, Valerie (Patrick) Mertz and Sandra Brettrager; thirteen grandchildren and too many great grandchildren to keep track of. A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Graham Church 7320 Beard Rd. Perry, MI 48872. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 AM until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Special Olympics Area 28, 10100 Williams Rd., DeWitt, MI 48820. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 5, 2019