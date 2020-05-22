Richard L. Bashore
Holt, MI - Our cherished husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend, Richard L. Bashore Sr., passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020. As a masonry contractor for 50 years, he was known as much for his beautiful work as he was for his honesty. His word was his bond. Richard is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marilyn (Wright) Bashore, his children Rick, Timothy (Sherry), Tamara, Renee (Jerry) Sumerix and Rhea Buell, his brother Joseph (Kathy) Bashore, and his 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his beloved grandson Ben Bashore; 2 brothers and 3 sisters. He shared his passion for fishing and hunting with friends from all over. His greatest joy was spending time with his family that he loved so deeply. He welcomed all without judgement and considered so many his family. He taught his family how to love without condition, to show compassion to others, to stay true their word, and the value of hard work. The love he shared with Marilyn was everlasting and unmatched. He touched the lives of countless people, and his legacy will live on through all of them. A memorial is being planned for a later date. Please visit www.vickersfuneralhomes.com for a complete obituary.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.