Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
5:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Lutheran Church, ELCA
6301 W. St. Joseph Hwy.
Lansing, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hosking
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Hosking


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard L. Hosking Obituary
Richard L. Hosking

Lansing - Age 84, died March 27, 2019. He was born December 1, 1934, in Iron Mountain, MI, to Richard H. and Anna K. Hosking.

Richard graduated from Iron Mountain High School in 1953. He received his bachelor's degree in 1957 from Augustana College, Rock Island, Illinois, and obtained his master's from MSU. He taught at Centerville, Lake Fenton, and Waverly Public Schools. He was a former president of the Waverly Education Association, a member of the M.E.A., and was a longtime member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Lansing.

Richard enjoyed classical music, gardening, landscaping, traveling, and working on family genealogy.

He is survived by his sister, Carol A. Little; 3 nephews, Glenn L. Little, Pastor Richard J. (Dawn) Little, and Matthew E. (Courtney) Little; great-nephew and nieces, Nigel A. Little, Anna C. (Cory) Southern, and Victoria A. Little; and great-great-nieces and nephew, Lorelei M. Little, and Emma, Addy, Jensen, and Prudence Southern. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Calvary Lutheran Church, ELCA, 6301 W. St. Joseph Hwy., Lansing. Interment will take place in Cemetery Park, Iron Mountain, MI. His family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, March 30th, with a 5:00 p.m. memorial at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to his church or to Augustana College.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now