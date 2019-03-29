|
Richard L. Hosking
Lansing - Age 84, died March 27, 2019. He was born December 1, 1934, in Iron Mountain, MI, to Richard H. and Anna K. Hosking.
Richard graduated from Iron Mountain High School in 1953. He received his bachelor's degree in 1957 from Augustana College, Rock Island, Illinois, and obtained his master's from MSU. He taught at Centerville, Lake Fenton, and Waverly Public Schools. He was a former president of the Waverly Education Association, a member of the M.E.A., and was a longtime member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Lansing.
Richard enjoyed classical music, gardening, landscaping, traveling, and working on family genealogy.
He is survived by his sister, Carol A. Little; 3 nephews, Glenn L. Little, Pastor Richard J. (Dawn) Little, and Matthew E. (Courtney) Little; great-nephew and nieces, Nigel A. Little, Anna C. (Cory) Southern, and Victoria A. Little; and great-great-nieces and nephew, Lorelei M. Little, and Emma, Addy, Jensen, and Prudence Southern. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Calvary Lutheran Church, ELCA, 6301 W. St. Joseph Hwy., Lansing. Interment will take place in Cemetery Park, Iron Mountain, MI. His family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, March 30th, with a 5:00 p.m. memorial at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to his church or to Augustana College.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 29, 2019