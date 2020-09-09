Richard Lee Cantwell
Lansing, MI - Mr. Richard Lee Cantwell was born July 13, 1951. Richard went home to be with the Lord on September 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Marina Cantwell; parents, Keith and Ruth Cantwell; brother, Ronald Cantwell; nephew, Jimmy Cantwell; and son-in-law, Joe Heinlein. Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Sandra Kay Cantwell; children: Nicole Cantwell, Heather Heinlein, Richard Cantwell, and Krista (Jeremy) Wilson; 12 grandkids; 10 great-grandkids; 2 brothers; 3 sisters; and several nieces and nephews. Richard was formerly employed at Motor Wheel for 18 years. His hobbies were fishing, dancing, playing cards, visiting lighthouses, and most of all spending quality time with his family.
A private memorial service will be held in October.
