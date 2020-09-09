1/1
Richard Lee Cantwell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Lee Cantwell

Lansing, MI - Mr. Richard Lee Cantwell was born July 13, 1951. Richard went home to be with the Lord on September 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Marina Cantwell; parents, Keith and Ruth Cantwell; brother, Ronald Cantwell; nephew, Jimmy Cantwell; and son-in-law, Joe Heinlein. Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Sandra Kay Cantwell; children: Nicole Cantwell, Heather Heinlein, Richard Cantwell, and Krista (Jeremy) Wilson; 12 grandkids; 10 great-grandkids; 2 brothers; 3 sisters; and several nieces and nephews. Richard was formerly employed at Motor Wheel for 18 years. His hobbies were fishing, dancing, playing cards, visiting lighthouses, and most of all spending quality time with his family.

A private memorial service will be held in October. Condolences for the family can be left on Richard's obituary at www.VickersFuneralHomes.com. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church Street/P.O. Box 503, Leslie, MI 49251. 517-878-6600.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leslie Funeral Home
109 North Church St.
Leslie, MI 49251
(517) 878-6600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Leslie Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved