Richard "Dick" Lee Nickoff
Holt - Passed away peacefully, Monday, January 20, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with heart disease. Dick was born on May 4, 1933 in Lansing, MI to Vasil and Mary (Tompa) Nickoff. He was preceded in death by his parents, sons, Mark and Jim, a daughter, Anne Marie Del Monico, and a sister Beverly Banker. He graduated from Eastern High School and was in the food business with his father. He served in the United States Army and married his loving wife, Rosemary Vascsak in 1959. He was employed by Gerber and later joined Conrad-Patterson and became a past-president of the Lansing Area Grocery Manufactures. He was also a Representative and Secretary to the American Bulgarian Macedonian Association. He was devoted to his faith serving as a member of the IHM Vincentians, past president of the St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Casimir Church, and the Knights of Columbus Richard Council #788. He is survived by his wife Rosemary, granddaughter, Demetria Del Monico, nephew Rick (Wendy) Banker, nieces Jill (Rich) Krueger and Jennifer (Brad) Martin, great nieces and nephew, Ellie, Abby, and Nicholas, and his godson, Tim (Pat) Popoff. The Funeral Mass will be Celebrated on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Casimir Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Bill Lugger celebrating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5:00-7:00 PM at the church with the Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue Saturday at the church beginning at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan or the St. Casimir-St. Vincent DePaul Society. Dick's family wishes to thank the staff at Holt Senior Care and Rehab and the Hospice House of Mid-Michigan for their compassionate care. A special thank you to Wendy G. and Terry M. for their support and help during this difficult time.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020