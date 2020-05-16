Richard Leon Herrick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Leon Herrick

Holt, Michigan - Born November 6, 1930 in Lapeer, Michigan son of the late Leon and Winifred (McDonald) Herrick passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at age 89.

Richard received his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from M.S.U. and retired from both the Lansing Board of Water and Light and the Gilbert Commonwealth. He was the President Emeritus of the Herrick Family Association and a compiler of the Herrick Genealogical Registry - 3rd Edition. He was an avid puzzler, both crossword and jigsaw and in his younger years was an avid bowler as well.

Surviving are his loving wife, Sharon Herrick; 4 children, Pamela (John) Pyle, Kevin (Stephanie) Herrick, Stuart (Mary) Herrick, and Jennifer (Jessy) Herrick; step-daughter, Kristina Martin; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; brother, Howard (Teresa) Herrick along with several nieces and nephews and their families.

Richard was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy Strong Herrick.

A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

Those who wish may make a memorial contribution, in memory of Richard, to Give-a-kid-projects of Holt, P.O. Box 576, Holt, MI 48842






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
(517) 694-2631
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved