Richard Leon HerrickHolt, Michigan - Born November 6, 1930 in Lapeer, Michigan son of the late Leon and Winifred (McDonald) Herrick passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at age 89.Richard received his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from M.S.U. and retired from both the Lansing Board of Water and Light and the Gilbert Commonwealth. He was the President Emeritus of the Herrick Family Association and a compiler of the Herrick Genealogical Registry - 3rd Edition. He was an avid puzzler, both crossword and jigsaw and in his younger years was an avid bowler as well.Surviving are his loving wife, Sharon Herrick; 4 children, Pamela (John) Pyle, Kevin (Stephanie) Herrick, Stuart (Mary) Herrick, and Jennifer (Jessy) Herrick; step-daughter, Kristina Martin; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; brother, Howard (Teresa) Herrick along with several nieces and nephews and their families.Richard was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy Strong Herrick.A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.Those who wish may make a memorial contribution, in memory of Richard, to Give-a-kid-projects of Holt, P.O. Box 576, Holt, MI 48842