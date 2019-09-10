Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
(517) 694-2631
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Holt
2021 N. Aurelius Rd
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Holt
2021 N. Aurelius Rd
Richard M. "Dick" Parker


1932 - 2019
Richard M. "Dick" Parker Obituary
Richard M. "Dick" Parker

Holt - Age 87, passed away September 8, 2019. He was born August 17, 1932, in Fairview Township, Butler County, Pennsylvania, son of the late Lee and Ethel Parker.

Dick was raised in Franklin, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Franklin High School in 1950. He attended West Virginia Wesleyan and Penn State prior to two years in the Army, primarily stationed in Utah. When he was discharged from the Army, he completed his college education, graduating with a degree in Chemical Engineering, from Tri State University (now known as Trine University) in Angola, Indiana. While at Tri State he met the love of his life, Patricia Druckamiller, who passed away in May 2014. Pat and Dick were married on June 14, 1958, and moved to Lansing where Dick had obtained a position as Chemical Engineer with Oldsmobile. They moved to Holt in 1960. Dick retired from Oldsmobile in 1988. Pat and Dick loved to play bridge and travel; they traveled every chance they could. He enjoyed collecting and tinkering with antique clocks, was involved with the Boy Scouts for many years, and enjoyed outdoor activities, especially hunting and ice fishing. He was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Holt.

He is survived his children, Lori (Jerry) O'Hare of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Curtis (Laurie) Parker of Holt, MI, Timothy Parker and his son Brennan Parker of Laingsburg, MI; niece, Carol (Tim Mickle) McConnell of East Lansing, MI, nephews, David McConnell of Mason, MI, Daniel (Renae) McConnell of Chesapeake, VA, and James (Margaret) McConnell of Mulliken, MI, all who were raised by Pat and Dick; brother, Tom Parker of Carlisle, PA; and sister, Melissa Brown of Miamisburg, Ohio. Dick is also survived by other family members as well as many close friends. In addition to Dick's wife and parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Marcia McConnell; daughter-in-law, Lisa Parker; and niece-in-law, Ann McConnell.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church of Holt, 2021 N. Aurelius Rd. A private family graveside service will take place in Maple Ridge Cemetery in Holt following the church service. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Holt or the . Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel.

Dick's family wishes to thank the staff of Sensations Memory Care, Charlotte, MI, for their care over the past two years and to McLaren Hospice.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
