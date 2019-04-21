|
Richard P. Palermo
Grand Ledge - Richard P. Palermo, age 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 18, 2019. He was born March 5, 1946 in Detroit, MI, son to the late Casimer and Anna (Rappa) Palermo. Richard was a retired Welfare Fraud Manager for the State of Michigan; member of St. Michael Catholic Church, 3rd and 4th Degree and Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. He was Oneida Township Treasurer for 12 years; president of Tri-County Electric People Fund; also volunteered as Board Member for Grand Ledge Emergency Assistance Program (GLEAP) and Committee Member for the Grand Ledge Opera House Authority.
Richard is survived by his wife of 20 years, Desiree (Pontz), sons Chad Hines (Trista Lake), Ryan (Elodie) Hines, daughters Jullie (Andy) Bishop, Karen (Alan) Hughes; 7 grandchildren: Pheonix, Tristan, Elliot, Kaila, Gabrielle, John, and Valerie; great-granddaughter Lyla, and sister Carolyn (Bill) McGuire.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 345 Edwards St., Grand Ledge, with Rev. Fr. James Eisele as celebrant. Interment at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Lansing. Visitation will be held at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge on Monday, April 22nd from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., with scripture service beginning at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Catholic Church, GLEAP or Sparrow Home Hospice in memory of Richard Palermo. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2019