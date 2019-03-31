Richard R. Weiser



Portland - Richard Robert Weiser passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019, in Portland, Michigan, after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He was born in 1946 in Lynwood, California, to Robert 'Bud' Weiser and Jean Ervin Weiser and lived in Royal Oak, MI and Texas before settling in Pittsford, New York. Dick spoke fondly of his formative years in New York and his beloved Cocker Spaniel "Inky Knight". At age 16, Dick's family moved from New York to Michigan. He graduated from Flint Southwestern High School in 1964 and received a bachelor's degree in English from Ohio Wesleyan University. He then served in the US Army in Vietnam.



After returning from Vietnam, Dick enrolled in University of Michigan Law School, graduating in 1972. He faithfully attended Michigan football games for 45 years and had a tradition of eating a meatball sub at Dominick's Italian restaurant before every home game. Dick spent his career as an attorney specializing in workers compensation in Lansing and retired as assistant general counsel from the Accident Fund Company.



Dick was a doting father to two daughters Kathryn (Kate) and Laura, who he raised in Okemos with his wife of 36-years Annette. His hobbies changed with the phases of his life: from running and growing orchids, to juggling and magic tricks, to attending his children's sports games, plays, and music recitals, to hiking in national parks. His lifelong hobbies included: astronomy, listening to jazz, watching Michigan sports, and reading about math and physics.



Dick is survived by wife, Annette (Gensterblum) Weiser of Portland, daughter, Kate (Chris) Laverdiere of Lansing, and daughter, Laura of Cary, North Carolina. He is preceded in death by father, Bud; mother, Jean; and brother, Thomas Ervin Weiser.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge Street, Portland with visitation one hour prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the or the Lewy Body Dementia Association.