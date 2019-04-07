Richard "Dick" Rogers



Lansing - Richard (Dick) Rogers passed away in his sleep on March 30, 2019. Born in Elgin, Illinois on November 11, 1943 to Russell David and Vida Evelyn Rogers (Hughes). Dick spent his youth growing up in Kankakee, Illinois and was a member of the Reorganized Church of Latter Day Saints where his father was a High Priest in the church and an Optometrist. After Vida's death, Russell later married Phyllis (Banta) (deceased).



He attended Graceland and Olivet Nazarene Universities where he met Scarlett Buchan whom he married. They had four daughters who survive him; Amber Reeves (James), Ashley Rogers (George Herbert), Alicia Fulmer (Jason), and Andrea (Annie) Hepner (Timothy). He and Scarlett divorced in 1983. He later married Jane DeHoog, who survives him, in 1989. He will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Sharon Estrada, step sister, Noela Banta, and step brothers, Robert Banta, Jeff Banta (Valerie), Albert Banta (Marsha) and Jack Banta (Tararaina), step daughter, Rebecca Hilliard (Jeffrey), grandchildren; Catin Cunningham (Tony), Caleb, Jaxon, and Alexander Hepner, step grandchildren; Jessica Carlson (David) and Jennifer Kristler (Jay), and two step great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Dick had his own rental businesses, Dorm Rent-All and Campus Coolers, before he hired into Dart Container Corp. in 1980 where he worked with dedicated service for 32 years. During his employment and after retirement from Dart, he and Jane enjoyed traveling to visit family, most especially his daughters and step daughter in (California, Virginia, Tennessee). They also took many side adventures to visit Hawaii, Alaska, plus numerous National Parks (Zion, Bryce, Grand Canyon and others). Dick always maintained a caring and loving relationship with his daughters. They were the focal point in his life. His love for them and with the help of Jane, he fought a painful but successful fight with tongue and throat cancer. His example and memory will influence his families choices in life always.



Funeral service for Dick will be on Wednesday, April 10th at noon (12 PM) at the Gorsline-Runciman Funeral Home located at 1730 E. Grand River Ave., East Lansing, Michigan. Visitation will be one hour prior. The family hopes all friends and family will join them at a light lunch after the service. Burial will be in the Gunnisonville Cemetery, corner of Clark and Wood roads in DeWitt Township at 2:30 PM.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to: , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Capital Area Humane Society, 7095 W. Grand River Ave, Lansing, MI 48906. Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary