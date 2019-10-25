|
Richard Roy Richmond II
Lansing - Richard Roy Richmond II, of Lansing, MI, October 4, 2019; Age 63; born August 4, 1956 in Pontiac, MI. Son of the late Richard and Dorothy Richmond; brother of Carol Lee Gosse; uncle of Ryan Michael Gosse (Joy); great-uncle of Mackenzie and Brooklyn. Richard attended Emanuel First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lansing, MI. He graduated from Waterford Mott High School where he was captain of the wrestling team and received his Bachelors Degree from Michigan State University. Private family services will be held. To send a private condolence to the family visit www.donelsonjohnsevans.com.
