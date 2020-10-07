1/1
Richard Schneckenberger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Schneckenberger

Charlotte - Richard L. Schneckenberger, a hard-working, kind man loved by all, died peacefully at his home with his two daughters at his side on October 5th, 2020. Dick, 93, of Charlotte, was born May 2, 1927 in Charlotte, the son of Ray and Ruth (Crozier) Schneckenberger.

Dick farmed with his uncle, Carol Elliott, whom he lived with after his mother passed away when he was 13 years old. During his High School years, along with farming, he played 4 years of football and was an avid hunter. Before graduation in 1945, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was called to serve aboard the USS Sable during WWII. After a medical discharge he then worked for the Navy as an Armored Guard transporting the payroll in Chicago.

Dick married the love of his life, Mary Lou Terwilliger, on July 31, 1949. He then hired into Fisher Body GM in 1950 where he continued to work and retired after 37 years as a General Forman and Supervisor.

Dick enjoyed an active life with family and friends of camping, waterskiing, go carts, horse showing and hunting. A highlight of his life was not only being a member and President, but helping to establish the Eaton County Sheriff Department Mounted Division (Sheriff Posse).

Dick is survived by his 3 children, Patti Wright, Mike (Carol) Schneckenber and Nancy (Kevin) Fullerton; grandchildren, Summer (Vinni) Ingalls, Kalyn Schneckenberger, Sonny (Jeff) Grendel, Ryan Schneckenberger and Tyger (Caitlyn) Fullerton; great-grandchildren, Katie Spotts, Shelby Ingalls, Wyatt Ingalls, Brogan Fullerton, Charley Grendel and Brynlee Fullerton; great-great-grandchildren, Raven and Hazel Siefert; brother-in-law, Wayne (Lin) Terwilliger; niece and nephew, Marcie and Steve Terwilliger; and his beloved dog, Max. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 68 years, Mary Lou; infant son, Richard Mikell Schneckenberger; and grandson, Nicholas Michael Spotts.

Friends are encouraged to honor Dick by attending his Funeral Service at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the Pray Funeral Home Gardens. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, also in the garden. Mask and distancing guidelines will be practiced. If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Charlotte Volunteer Fire Department. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of Dick on his Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pray Funeral Home, Inc.
401 West Seminary
Charlotte, MI 48813
(517) 543-2950
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pray Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Joe Pray and the Staff of Pray Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved