Richard Scott SuurmeyerEast Lansing - Age 68, passed away August 13, 2020. He was a 1969 graduate of J. W. Sexton High School, and earned a B.A. degree from MSU. He was Manager of the Midway Motor Lodge, and retired from Royal Scot as the Food and Beverage Manager. Surviving are his wife, Mary (Carter); children, Bo (Meagan Lesperance) Ferman and Emily Al-Shaer; 3 grandchildren; brother, Lee (Andrea) Suurmeyer; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Private interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Grand Ledge. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Capital Area Humane Society. For the full obituary go to EstesLeadley.com