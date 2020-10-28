1/1
Richard Thomas Dalton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Thomas Dalton

Lansing - Rich went to be with the Lord on October 26, 2020. He was born on June 25, 1950 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Robert and Sarah (Black) Dalton and was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack Dalton; brother-in-law, Jeff Ashley; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dean and Martha Pope.

Rich was a 1968 graduate of Waverly High School, proudly served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army in South Korea during the Vietnam War era, and was a graduate of Michigan State University. He was employed by United Parcel Service, retiring in 2005 after 32 years as a Technical Support Group Manager.

After a diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia in 1980, Rich was the second person in the country to receive an experimental autologous bone marrow transplant at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Treatment Center in Seattle, Washington. He was a role model to all that knew him, living his life full of faith, perseverance and optimism. Rich was a member of South Church, and was an avid reader, enjoyed golf, puzzles, wood-working and time spent at the family cottage.

Surviving to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 47 years, Sally; son, Michael (Sarah) Dalton; daughter, Katie (Patrick) Thomas; sister, Patricia Ashley; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Dalton, Susan (Ron) Delp, and Sheila Darnell; grandchildren, Cole, Carter, Caleb, Nora and Ellie; along with many nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19 services will be private. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Services at www.sparrowfoundation.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tiffany Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved