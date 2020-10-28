Richard Thomas Dalton
Lansing - Rich went to be with the Lord on October 26, 2020. He was born on June 25, 1950 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Robert and Sarah (Black) Dalton and was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jack Dalton; brother-in-law, Jeff Ashley; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dean and Martha Pope.
Rich was a 1968 graduate of Waverly High School, proudly served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army in South Korea during the Vietnam War era, and was a graduate of Michigan State University. He was employed by United Parcel Service, retiring in 2005 after 32 years as a Technical Support Group Manager.
After a diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia in 1980, Rich was the second person in the country to receive an experimental autologous bone marrow transplant at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Treatment Center in Seattle, Washington. He was a role model to all that knew him, living his life full of faith, perseverance and optimism. Rich was a member of South Church, and was an avid reader, enjoyed golf, puzzles, wood-working and time spent at the family cottage.
Surviving to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 47 years, Sally; son, Michael (Sarah) Dalton; daughter, Katie (Patrick) Thomas; sister, Patricia Ashley; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Dalton, Susan (Ron) Delp, and Sheila Darnell; grandchildren, Cole, Carter, Caleb, Nora and Ellie; along with many nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 services will be private. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Services at www.sparrowfoundation.org
.