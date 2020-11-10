1/1
Richard Thomas Travis
1951 - 2020
Richard Thomas Travis

Williamston - Richard was born March 8, 1951 in Lansing, MI and peacefully passed away at home November 7, 2020 with his loving family at his side.

Richard was the son of the late Joseph and Irene (Parkhurst) Travis. He is survived by his children Troy and Kristen Travis of Morrice, MI; Tiffany Travis of Morrice, MI; and three grandchildren Haileigh, TJ, and Peyton Travis also of Morrice, MI.

The commitment and dedication to his family was just an outward token of his private true love he had for them all. If you had the privilege of knowing Richard, you knew him as a very loyal son and friend. He was an avid fisherman, he enjoyed bowling and he served on the board at KCS Angels. He was a proud man, with a deep passion for his children and grandchildren. Richard will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

The family will be holding visitation Friday Nov. 13th from 6pm-8pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, 205 E. Middle St, Williamston and again Saturday from 10am-12pm, followed by a Grave Side Service at Summit Cemetery in Williamston at 1pm.

Measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus will be observed, including the wearing of masks.

Those desiring may make donations to KCS Angels, 12760 Warner Road, Laingsburg, MI 48848. There is also an account set up at Fifth Third Bank for the donations. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories for Richard's family are encouraged by visiting www.grwilliamston.com

Gorsline Runciman Williamston Chapel has the honor of serving Richard's family.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home
NOV
14
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home
NOV
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Summit Cemetery
