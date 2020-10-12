Richard Vernon Roush



New Carlisle, IN - (03-24-1956 - 09-13-2020)



Richard Vernon Roush, 66, passed away on Sunday September 13, 2020. He was born on March 24, 1954 in Lansing MI to the late Richard and Mary Roush. Rich is survived by his wife of 30 years, Cathy. He is also survived by his children: Rich (Megan) Roush, Addison (Daniel) Roush, Michelle Roush, Christina (Lou) Feil and Tiana Campbell. Grandchildren: Olivia, Griffin, Shepherd, Marisa and Conner. Siblings: James (Debi) Roush, Lori (Donald) Helms, Leslie (Randy) Gray. Several nephews and nieces. Rich attended Sexton High School, Graduated from MSU and went on to earn his Doctorate in Organizational Leadership. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, camping, and swimming. He was a closeted Trekkie and an avid reader. He was intensely passionate about Michigan Wolverines, which he passed on to all his children. We will remember his witty sense of humor, wide smile and warm laughter. Celebration of life will be held at Chicory Event Center, 114 W 1st Street, Mishawaka IN 46544 from 2-5 on 10-24-2020. Please send condolences to: Leslie Gray, 2121 Byrnes Rd Lansing MI 48906.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store