Richard W. Kohls
Beaver Island formerly of St. Johns - Richard W. Kohls, 94, of Beaver Island, MI formerly of St. Johns, MI died Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was born June 14, 1925 in Midland, MI the son of Clarence (Max) and Hazel (Burrows) Kohls. Dick enlisted in the Army during WWII and spent almost a year in the Southwest Pacific as a member of the 371st Bombardment Squadron serving as aircrew for a B-24 bomber (the "Liberator") on bombing and reconnaissance missions. After returning from his military service he enrolled in Western Michigan University earning a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration. In 1950, Dick started a family footwear business in downtown St. Johns (Kohls Shoes) which he operated until 1963. He then went to work for Oldsmobile retiring 22 years later. Dick is a member of the American Legion and a former member of the St. Johns Lions Club. On June 26, 1948 he married Helen Arndt and she preceded him in death in 2010. Surviving is a daughter, Karen (Kenneth) Pontius of DeWitt; one son, William (Angela) Kohls of Beaver Island; grandchildren, Kenneth Pontius III (Shannon), Kristin Knight, Megan (Ahbi) Maheshwari, Cassandra (Scott) Wallace, Christopher Shockey and six great grandchildren. The family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. Private services will be held. Memorials may be made to the Beaver Island Rural Health Center, 37304 Kings Highway, Beaver Island MI 49782 or Beaver Island EMS, 37830 Kings Highway, Beaver Island MI 49782.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 1, 2019