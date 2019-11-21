|
Richard West Thompson
Belleville - Age 78, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, after a battle with lung and liver cancer. He was born on June 29, 1941, in Ann Arbor to Edward and Mary Elizabeth Thompson. After serving four years with distinction as a Marine, Rich began working at Ford Motor Co. He retired from Ford at sixty-five and spent his time pursuing his hobbies, attending University of Michigan football games and women's softball. He loved watching the Detroit Lions and the Tigers and playing cards. He is survived by his sister, Patti (Roger) Jaquette, nephew, Bruce (Terilynn) Cook, Julie (John) Cook. He also leaves behind many great and great-great nieces and nephews. The family will hold a private service. Arrangements by Tiffany funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019