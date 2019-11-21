Services
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard West Thompson


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard West Thompson Obituary
Richard West Thompson

Belleville - Age 78, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, after a battle with lung and liver cancer. He was born on June 29, 1941, in Ann Arbor to Edward and Mary Elizabeth Thompson. After serving four years with distinction as a Marine, Rich began working at Ford Motor Co. He retired from Ford at sixty-five and spent his time pursuing his hobbies, attending University of Michigan football games and women's softball. He loved watching the Detroit Lions and the Tigers and playing cards. He is survived by his sister, Patti (Roger) Jaquette, nephew, Bruce (Terilynn) Cook, Julie (John) Cook. He also leaves behind many great and great-great nieces and nephews. The family will hold a private service. Arrangements by Tiffany funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tiffany Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -