Services
Richard A Henry Funeral Home Inc
703 Capital Ave Sw
Battle Creek, MI 49015
(269) 962-5191
Richelle Katherine Lazarus Obituary
12/7/70 - 12/15/19

Richelle K. Lazarus, 49, of Burlington Township, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. A celebration of Richelle's life will be held on December 27, at the Whistle Stop Tavern in Burlington from 4 pm to 7 pm. Richelle was born on December 7th, 1970 in Battle Creek Michigan to Deeann (McGillivray) O'dell and William Lazarus. Formerly of Battle Creek and Marshall, Richelle moved to Burlington in 2001. Richelle worked at the Whistle Stop and traveled with North American Midway. She was a talented writer, played on local pool leagues, and was a member of the AHAA. She enjoyed cooking and could make conversation and friends anywhere she went. She loved her family fiercely and was the proud "Grammy" of five. She was preceded in death by her father, William Lazarus. Left fondly remembering Richelle are her mother, Deeann O'dell; her siblings, Maria, Billy, Georgia, Robert, Albert; her children, Eric Heckman, Sarah Lazarus, Shyanna Wilson; and her grandchildren, Presley, James, Zoey, Casidhe, and Connor.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
