Rick Lee Cornell
- - Rick Lee Cornell, 77, son of Alfonzo and Viola Cornell passed away after a long illness on April 8, 2019. Born on March 5, 1942 in Lansing. Rick is survived by his wife Gail (DeCou) Cornell whom he married on September 20, 1984 and his children Robin (Daniel) Mata, Bobbi Jo (Sam) London, Brent (Rebecca) Cornell, Danielle (Mitch) Wolters, and grandchildren Nicolas, Kyle, Alejandro, Rebecca, Samantha, Landon, Josie, Roland, and Sage, and a sister Carolyn (Jack) Freer. Rick worked for Atlas Drop Forge, Dana Corporation for fifteen years then became owner and operator of Cornell Construction. Rick loved his family dearly, he had a joyous heart for his Lord Jesus and many people will remember him as the guy who handed out tootsie roll pops. Memorial service will be held on May 18, 2019 at 2:30 at Mason First Church of the Nazarene officiated by Pastor Gerhard Weigelt. There will be a dinner following the service at El Azteco Restaurant 1016 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Memorial contributions may be directed to , Greater Michigan Chapter.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 21, 2019