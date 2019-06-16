|
Rick William Whiters
Lansing - Age 71, died June 11, 2019 in Florida. Rick was born July 21, 1947 in Lansing, a son of Richard and Marjorie Whiters. He lived all his life in Lansing, went to Walter French and Everett and was on the swim, track and football teams. Rick went on to LCC and Eastern Michigan. He served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. Rick was a claims adjuster for Employers Mutual Insurance for many years, at the end of his 38 year career he retired as Claims Department Manager. Rick met his wife, Linnette in 1995 and they married in 1999. He was a loving and supportive parent to her son, Larry and his wife, Doreen, and a devoted Popi to his grandchildren, Alyssa and Lance. Rick will be greatly missed by his sister, Susan (Tony) Scruby and his brothers, John (Brenda) Whiters and Tom Whiters. He has many beloved nieces and nephews, their children and one great-grandniece. Rick was an avid golfer and a huge MSU fan. He enjoyed spending the winters in Florida at the Lazy River village in North Port. Rick enjoyed boating in both states. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rick's name to Tidewell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238-9989. Arrangements by Field & Leik Funeral Home, Dimondale. A memorial will be held; time and place will be announced later at barker-leik.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 16, 2019