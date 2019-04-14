|
Ricky Cornell
East Lansing - Ricky James Cornell date of birth September 8, 1954, passed away April 5, 2019. Born in Lansing, MI to Elmer and Bertha Cornell predeceased by his parents; grandson, Evan James Cornell; and father in-law, Richard Ruthruff. Rick is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Deborah Cornell; two sons, Keith Cornell and Kevin (Diana) Cornell; six grandsons, Jacob, Shane, Austin, Jarrod, Justin and Nathaniel; siblings, Linda, Art and Wanda; mother in-law, Jean Ruthruff; two sister in-laws, Gale (Fred) Schmitz and Dawn Ruthruff; brother in-law, Terry (Judy) Ruthruff as well as many nieces, nephews, friends, family and his loving dog Bart. Rick retired from GM after 30 years of service doing line work. Rick loved to hunt and do woodworking as well as spending time at his cabin in Baldwin, MI. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 14, 2019