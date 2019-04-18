Rita Eleanor Sonday



Portland - Rita Eleanor (Weber) Sonday, of Portland, age 88, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She was born on August 29, 1930 in Fowler, the daughter of William and Catherine (Goerge) Weber. Rita was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the choir. She was also a member of the V.F.W. Post #4090 Ladies Auxiliary. Rita loved volunteer work, especially with the Ionia Co. Literacy Council. She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, and camping with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Robert; her parents; brothers, Herman, Robert, William, James, George, and Lawrence Weber; and sisters, Helen Simmon, Dorothy Melvin, and Joan Hoppes; many sisters and brothers-in-law; and son-in-law, Michael David. Surviving are her children, Kenneth Sonday, William (Jean) Sonday, Debra (Dan) Trinter, Richard (Linda) Sonday, Patti (Steve) Townsend, Eric (Dorothy) Sonday, Sandra (Steve) Lehman, Valerie David, Vicki (William) Mead, John (Bobbi Jo Sedelmaier) Sonday, Sue Sonday (Steve Eissinger), Kay (Rick Bowling) Udry; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and several sisters and brothers-in-law; brother, Urban Weber. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated by Rev. Mike Alber at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 19, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Portland. Rite of Committal will follow at Portland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Thursday at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland. The rosary will be prayed at 8:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the in memory of Rita. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary