Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Frayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Marion Frayer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Marion Frayer Obituary
Rita Marion Frayer

St. Johns - Rita Marion Frayer, 83, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at her home.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, at a later date.

Rita was born in Ypsilanti, MI on May 8, 1936, the daughter of Raymond and Marion (Wright) Fletcher. She married Wesley Frayer on September 10, 1955 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Hubbardston. He passed away February 10, 2004.

Rita was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church St. Johns, MI. She worked at Michigan National Bank and Michigan Bell Telephone. Rita enjoyed traveling with her family, walking and sightseeing all things in nature.

Rita is survived by 6 siblings: Jerry (Donna) Fletcher, Sharon (Lewis) Hagle, Phil (Linda) Fletcher, Richard Fletcher, Mark (Kay) Fletcher, and Kathleen (Fred) Hearld; sister-in-law Mary Fletcher, many nieces and nephews, and goddaughters: Teresa O'Neill and Jessica Hunsucker. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 3 children: Vickie Frayer, Barton (Nancy) Frayer, and William Frayer; and 3 brothers: Roger, Ronald and Terry Fletcher.

Her family wishes to thank her goddaughter Teresa O'Neill for her care of Rita. Online condolences can be may be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -