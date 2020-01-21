|
|
Rita Marion Frayer
St. Johns - Rita Marion Frayer, 83, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at her home.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Burial will take place at Mt. Rest Cemetery, St. Johns, at a later date.
Rita was born in Ypsilanti, MI on May 8, 1936, the daughter of Raymond and Marion (Wright) Fletcher. She married Wesley Frayer on September 10, 1955 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Hubbardston. He passed away February 10, 2004.
Rita was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church St. Johns, MI. She worked at Michigan National Bank and Michigan Bell Telephone. Rita enjoyed traveling with her family, walking and sightseeing all things in nature.
Rita is survived by 6 siblings: Jerry (Donna) Fletcher, Sharon (Lewis) Hagle, Phil (Linda) Fletcher, Richard Fletcher, Mark (Kay) Fletcher, and Kathleen (Fred) Hearld; sister-in-law Mary Fletcher, many nieces and nephews, and goddaughters: Teresa O'Neill and Jessica Hunsucker. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 3 children: Vickie Frayer, Barton (Nancy) Frayer, and William Frayer; and 3 brothers: Roger, Ronald and Terry Fletcher.
Her family wishes to thank her goddaughter Teresa O'Neill for her care of Rita. Online condolences can be may be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020